One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
18:29 JST, February 17, 2024
Marking one month before the Hokuriku Shinkansen line extends, tickets for the first train on the first day of its operation went on sale nationwide on Friday. People lined up to get a ticket for the first train running on the newly extended section of the line at JR Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture, which is scheduled to start operating on March 16.
According to West Japan Railway Co., tickets for the first train “Kagayaki,” running between Tokyo and Tsuruga sold out within 4 minutes. Reserved tickets for the first train “Tsurugi,” which will arrive at Tsuruga Station from Kanazawa station sold out in just one minute.
The Hokuriku Shinkansen line currently runs between Tokyo and Kanazawa, and the line will be extended beyond Kanazawa to Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture.
