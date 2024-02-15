- General News
Tokyo, Sendai, Osaka as Warm as Early April to Early May
15:06 JST, February 15, 2024
Tokyo and other areas of Japan on Thursday are expected to be as warm as the period between early April and early May, as warm air entering the Japanese archipelago from the south causes temperatures to soar nationwide.
The temperature in central Tokyo was 18.5 C at 11 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which forecast the highs at 20 C in Tokyo, 19 in Sendai and 17 in Osaka.
At the scramble crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo, where the weather was unseasonably sunny, people were taking off their jackets and walking with parasols.
