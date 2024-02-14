Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)

The Japan News



An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.3 hit Kyoto Prefecture at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in the prefecture’s Fushimi Ward, Kyoto City, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There seems to be no threat of tsunami from this earthquake, according to the agency.

The Japanese seismic scale of 3 was observed in Kyoto City’s Kita Ward, Kamigyo Ward, Nakagyo Ward and other wards.