- General News
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
15:49 JST, February 14, 2024
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.3 hit Kyoto Prefecture at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in the prefecture’s Fushimi Ward, Kyoto City, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
There seems to be no threat of tsunami from this earthquake, according to the agency.
The Japanese seismic scale of 3 was observed in Kyoto City’s Kita Ward, Kamigyo Ward, Nakagyo Ward and other wards.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)