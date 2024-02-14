Home>Society>General News
Tokyo’s Temperature on Wednesday Expected to Reach 18 C: 22 C in Shizuoka City, 20 C in Maebashi

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:47 JST, February 14, 2024

A high-pressure system covering Honshu on Wednesday expects many areas to be sunny with high temperatures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency and local weather stations.

The temperature is expected to peak at 22 C in Shizuoka City, 20 C in Maebashi, 19 C in Yokohama and 18 in central Tokyo.

