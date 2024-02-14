Tokyo’s Temperature on Wednesday Expected to Reach 18 C: 22 C in Shizuoka City, 20 C in Maebashi

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

A high-pressure system covering Honshu on Wednesday expects many areas to be sunny with high temperatures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency and local weather stations.

The temperature is expected to peak at 22 C in Shizuoka City, 20 C in Maebashi, 19 C in Yokohama and 18 in central Tokyo.