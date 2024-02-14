- General News
Tokyo’s Temperature on Wednesday Expected to Reach 18 C: 22 C in Shizuoka City, 20 C in Maebashi
13:47 JST, February 14, 2024
A high-pressure system covering Honshu on Wednesday expects many areas to be sunny with high temperatures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency and local weather stations.
The temperature is expected to peak at 22 C in Shizuoka City, 20 C in Maebashi, 19 C in Yokohama and 18 in central Tokyo.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)