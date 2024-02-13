Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka See Highest Temperatures This Year; 17.3 C in Tokyo on Tuesday (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Meteorological Agency

Unseasonably high temperatures were recorded across Japan on Tuesday as a high-pressure system moved over the nation.

The thermometer reached 17.3 C in central Tokyo, 15.6 C in Osaka and 17.7 C in Fukuoka by 3 p.m., all of which were each city’s highest this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tokyo is expected to continue to see warm temperatures over the next few days, with forecasts for highs of 18 C on Wednesday and 19 C on Thursday.