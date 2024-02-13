- General News
Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka See Highest Temperatures This Year; 17.3 C in Tokyo on Tuesday (Update 1)
15:11 JST, February 13, 2024 (updated at 17:10 JST)
Unseasonably high temperatures were recorded across Japan on Tuesday as a high-pressure system moved over the nation.
The thermometer reached 17.3 C in central Tokyo, 15.6 C in Osaka and 17.7 C in Fukuoka by 3 p.m., all of which were each city’s highest this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Tokyo is expected to continue to see warm temperatures over the next few days, with forecasts for highs of 18 C on Wednesday and 19 C on Thursday.
