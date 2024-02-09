- General News
Shogi Star Fujii Renews Record for Title Match Winning Streak
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Shogi sensation Sota Fujii beat a challenger for his Osho title on Thursday to extend his winning streak in title matches to 20, breaking the record set by the late Yasuharu Oyama in the 1960s.
Fujii, 21, defended the Osho title by winning the first four in the best-of-seven series.
In Thursday’s match, held in Tachikawa, Tokyo, Fujii defeated Tatsuya Sugai, 31, in the 121st move.
After the match, Fujii said: “I’ve had a very precious experience. I’ll do my best in upcoming matches.” Fans applauded him.
Sugai, an eighth-dan player, said he fell short in many respects, including research and ability.
Fujii holds all eight major titles for the chess-like traditional Japanese board game. The other seven are Ryuo, Meijin, Oi, Eio, Oza, Kio and Kisei.
