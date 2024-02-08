- General News
Sota Fujii Ryuo Wins Third Osho Title, Sets New Record with 20 Consecutive Victories
21:07 JST, February 8, 2024
Shogi master Sota Fujii Ryuo has won his third consecutive Ohso title, defeating eighth-dan challenger Tatsuya Sugai, 31, with four straight victories.
The Osho Championship, a seven-game series in shogi, took place in Tachikawa City, Tokyo. The fourth and deciding match took place over Wednesday and Thursday.
Fujii, 21, holds multiple titles, including the Meijin, Oi, Eio, Oza, Kio, and Kisei titles.
Since his debut in the Kisei Championship in 2020, Fujii has achieved a remarkable 20 straight victories in title matches up through the current series, setting a new record for consecutive wins.
