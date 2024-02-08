Sparks, Smoke from Turbine Building at Nuclear Power Plant in Tsuruga, Fukui Pref.; No Injuries, No Unusual Radiation At Monitoring Posts Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From the back, Tsuruga Power Station’s No. 1 and No. 2 reactors, which are operated by the Japan Atomic Power Co., and Japan Atomic Energy Agency’s Fugen advanced thermal reactor in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, May 2021

FUKUI — Tsuruga Power Station in Fukui Prefecture reported to the local fire department on 6:20 a.m. Thursday that sparks and smoke had been observed at a turbine building of its nuclear power plant, where decommissioning work is currently underway. There was no report of injuries.

According to the plant’s operator, the Japan Atomic Power Co., no abnormal radiation has been measured at monitoring posts around the site.

The power plant’s operator and the fire department are investigating.