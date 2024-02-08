- General News
Sparks, Smoke from Turbine Building at Nuclear Power Plant in Tsuruga, Fukui Pref.; No Injuries, No Unusual Radiation At Monitoring Posts Reported
12:30 JST, February 8, 2024
FUKUI — Tsuruga Power Station in Fukui Prefecture reported to the local fire department on 6:20 a.m. Thursday that sparks and smoke had been observed at a turbine building of its nuclear power plant, where decommissioning work is currently underway. There was no report of injuries.
According to the plant’s operator, the Japan Atomic Power Co., no abnormal radiation has been measured at monitoring posts around the site.
The power plant’s operator and the fire department are investigating.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan’s Inflation Hits 41-Year High in 2023 (Update 1)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Majority of Japanese-Affiliated Firms in China Cautious About Investing in China due to Economic Slowdown, JCCC Poll Says