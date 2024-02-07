8 Metropolitan Expressway Routes Remain Closed on Wednesday Morning Due to Tokyo Snowfall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Entrance of a Metropolitan Expressway route closed due to snow on Wednesday morning in Nakano Ward, Tokyo

Eight Metropolitan Expressway routes remained closed on Wednesday morning due to Monday and Tuesday’s heavy snowfall across the Kanto-Koshin region, including in Tokyo and Saitama.

According to the Metropolitan Expressway Company, eight express routes are fully or partially closed as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. These routes are the Ueno Line, Meguro Line, Shibuya Line, Shinjuku Line, Ikebukuro Line, Omiya Line, Saitama Shintoshin Route and the Central Circular Route.

The highway firm initially aimed to reopen traffic on all 21 routes by Wednesday morning. Removal work to clear snow from road shoulders, where it was shoveled to, is taking time due to the weight of wet snow.