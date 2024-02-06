Heavy Snowfall Passes Peak in Japan’s Kanto, Koshin Regions; 109 in Tokyo Taken to Hospitals in Snow-Related Injuries (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Central Tokyo on Tuesday morning

Heavy snowfall in the Kanto and Koshinetsu regions passed its peak by early Tuesday and calmed in many areas later in the morning.

Although some railroad and other transportation networks remained disrupted, expressway sections that had closed as a result of the snow began to open on Tuesday.

However, the Japan Meteorological Agency still called for residents to remain cautious on Tuesday as a low-pressure trough and other weather conditions could cause snow and rain, leading roads to freeze, in some areas.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 109 people aged 4 to 92 in Tokyo reported injuries, mostly from slips and falls on ice, and had to be taken to a hospital.

The heavy snow warning that had been issued for Tokyo and eight other prefectures in the Kanto and Koshinetsu regions was lifted by Tuesday morning. Maebashi had 7 centimeters of snowfall as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the agency said. Central Tokyo recorded 6 centimeters of snowfall and Saitama City logged 5 centimeters.

Many sections of expressways were closed in the Kanto, Koshinetsu and Tokai regions. According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, 325 sections of 41 expressways were closed as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. However, there were no reports of major vehicles being stranded in the snow.

The closed sections of expressways gradually started to open on Tuesday as snow removal works were completed.

Train operations, which had been suspended between Takao and Fujimi stations on the JR Chuo Line, resumed at around noon on Tuesday. Some services on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line and others were suspended.

Many other train lines operated as usual in Tokyo, but there were some delays.