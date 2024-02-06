- General News
Fukuoka Airport’s 2nd Runway to be Completed in September; Likely in Use at Japan’s Southwest Transport Hub by March 2025
13:12 JST, February 6, 2024
Civil engineering work on the second runway at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka’s Hakata Ward will be mostly completed by the end of September, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry announced Monday. The ministry expects the second runway to be in service by March next year, after flight inspections by ministry-owned aircraft.
However, discussion regarding ways to increase the capacity of the airport is expected to continue as strong aviation demand is unlikely to be fully met even with the addition of the second runway.
In terms of the amount of passengers and landings and takeoffs for a single-runway airport, Fukuoka Airport has the largest amount of each, explained a ministry official at an event on Monday.
The ministry has been working on the runway expansion since fiscal 2016.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Niigata Prefecture; No Tsunami Threat
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
JN ACCESS RANKING