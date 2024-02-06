Home>Society>General News
Fukuoka Airport’s 2nd Runway to be Completed in September; Likely in Use at Japan’s Southwest Transport Hub by March 2025

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Fukuoka Airport in April 2022

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:12 JST, February 6, 2024

Civil engineering work on the second runway at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka’s Hakata Ward will be mostly completed by the end of September, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry announced Monday. The ministry expects the second runway to be in service by March next year, after flight inspections by ministry-owned aircraft.

However, discussion regarding ways to increase the capacity of the airport is expected to continue as strong aviation demand is unlikely to be fully met even with the addition of the second runway.

In terms of the amount of passengers and landings and takeoffs for a single-runway airport, Fukuoka Airport has the largest amount of each, explained a ministry official at an event on Monday.

The ministry has been working on the runway expansion since fiscal 2016.

