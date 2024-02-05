- General News
Airlines Cancel Flights To and From Haneda on Monday due to Heavy Snow Forecast
8:27 JST, February 5, 2024
Japanese airlines will cancel flights on Monday on some routes. For domestic flights to and from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan Airlines has decided to cancel 32 flights as of 7 p.m. Sunday and All Nippon Airways 30 flights as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
This is due to the forecast of heavy snowfall over a wide area in the Kanto Koshin region, including Tokyo, from around noon on Monday to Tuesday morning.
