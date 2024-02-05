- General News
Keisei Electric Railway Resumes Operation Between Senju Ohashi and Ichikawa-Mama Stations (UPDATE 1)
8:11 JST, February 5, 2024 (updated at 10:20 JST)
Keisei Electric Railway Co. resumed operations between Senju Ohashi and Ichikawa-Mama stations on the Keisei Main Line and between Keisei-Takasago and Higashimatsudo stations on the Narita Sky Access Line at around 9 a.m. on Monday.
The railway company suspended operations following an overhead wire breakage at Keisei Takasago Station at around 5:05 a.m. on the day.
