Keisei Electric Railway Resumes Operation Between Senju Ohashi and Ichikawa-Mama Stations (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Keisei Electric Railway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:11 JST, February 5, 2024 (updated at 10:20 JST)

Keisei Electric Railway Co. resumed operations between Senju Ohashi and Ichikawa-Mama stations on the Keisei Main Line and between Keisei-Takasago and Higashimatsudo stations on the Narita Sky Access Line at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The railway company suspended operations following an overhead wire breakage at Keisei Takasago Station at around 5:05 a.m. on the day.

