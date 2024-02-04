Kanazawa’s Orchestra to Perform Charity Concert for Noto Quake Victims; Taking Place at Ishikawa Ongakudo Concert Hall

The Japan News

A flier for the Orchestra Ensemble Kanazawa’s charity concert for those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake

The Orchestra Ensemble Kanazawa (OEK) plans to hold a charity concert on Tuesday at the Ishikawa Ongakudo concert hall to support those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the affected areas through the Ishikawa prefectural government.

Under the theme of “prayer, peace and courage,” the concert program will include “Air” from Bach’s “Orchestral Suite No. 3,” Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.” Performers include conductors Kentaro Kawase and Keita Matsui as well as cellist Ludovit Kanta, an honorary member of the orchestra.

The Jan. 1 earthquake had caused damage to the Ishikawa Ongakudo, which lead to issues with the equipment, forcing the concert hall to be closed until Jan. 12 for safety inspections. Some OEK performances had to be postponed due to the forced closure.

The charity concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with all seats unreserved. Tickets are ¥5,000 for adults and ¥2,000 for university students and others. For inquiries, call the concert hall’s ticket box at 076-232-8632.