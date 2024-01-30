- General News
3 Men Rescued near Capsized Boat in Lake Biwa in Shiga Pref.; Found in State of Cardiopulmonary Arrest
11:57 JST, January 30, 2024
OTSU — Police and firefighters rescued three men near a capsized boat in Lake Biwa in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, after a fisherman reported it to police on Monday night.
According to the police and firefighters, the three men were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
The men were found wearing life vests about 800 meters offshore after rescuers began searching for them on Tuesday morning following a report about the missing men.
The three are believed to be anglers who came to Lake Biwa to fish for Biwa trout.
