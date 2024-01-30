Home>Society>General News
  • General News

3 Men Rescued near Capsized Boat in Lake Biwa in Shiga Pref.; Found in State of Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Lake Biwa in June 2021

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:57 JST, January 30, 2024

OTSU — Police and firefighters rescued three men near a capsized boat in Lake Biwa in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, after a fisherman reported it to police on Monday night.

According to the police and firefighters, the three men were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The men were found wearing life vests about 800 meters offshore after rescuers began searching for them on Tuesday morning following a report about the missing men.

The three are believed to be anglers who came to Lake Biwa to fish for Biwa trout.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING