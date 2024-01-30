3 Men Rescued near Capsized Boat in Lake Biwa in Shiga Pref.; Found in State of Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

OTSU — Police and firefighters rescued three men near a capsized boat in Lake Biwa in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, after a fisherman reported it to police on Monday night.

According to the police and firefighters, the three men were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The men were found wearing life vests about 800 meters offshore after rescuers began searching for them on Tuesday morning following a report about the missing men.

The three are believed to be anglers who came to Lake Biwa to fish for Biwa trout.