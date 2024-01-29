Home>Society>General News
Govt Plans Online Birth Registration

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A sample My Number identification card

Jiji Press

11:32 JST, January 29, 2024

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is set to make it possible for parents to submit their children’s birth registrations and certificates to local municipalities online through the Mynaportal website for holders of My Number personal identification cards.

The move is aimed at eliminating the need for parents to bring paper documents to municipal government counters, while reducing the administrative burden on municipalities.

