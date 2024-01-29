Home>Society>General News
Man Claiming to be Satoshi Kirishima, Suspect of 1970s Bombings, Dies in Kanagawa Pref.

From the National Police Agency’s website
Satoshi Kirishima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:37 JST, January 29, 2024

A man claiming to be Satoshi Kirishima, a suspect wanted in connection with a series of bombings that targeted companies in the 1970s, has died of stomach cancer in a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture.

