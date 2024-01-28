JR Takasaki Line Train Overruns by 40 Meters at Kita-Ageo Station; 2,500 Passengers Affected

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo/span>

An East Japan Railway logo

A 15-car local train bound for Takasaki Station overran by about 40 meters at Kita-Ageo Station on the JR Takasaki Line in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, at about 6:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The train was unable to let passengers off at the station and headed to Okegawa Station, also in the prefecture, because going backward could cause the rail crossing ahead not to function properly. No one was injured. The overrun caused delays of up to 13 minutes on both services bound for Ueno and Takasaki, affecting about 2,500 passengers.