Home>Society>General News
  • General News

M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected


The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:17 JST, January 28, 2024

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 struck the Kanto region at 8:59 a.m. on Sunday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in central Tokyo and eastern part of Kanagawa Prefecture.

There is deemed to be no threat of tsunami damage from this earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING