- General News
1970s Bombing Suspect, Satoshi Kirishima, Possibly ID’d in Japanese Hospital; Deadly Attacks Hit Business Offices in Tokyo
18:44 JST, January 26, 2024
A man believed to be Satoshi Kirishima, 70, who is wanted for suspected involvement in a series of bomb incidents targeting companies in the 1970s, has been found staying in a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, according to sources of police.
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Safety Bureau believes there is a high possibility that the patient is Kirishima and is proceeding to confirm his identity.
Kirishima, a member of the extreme leftist group East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, which was responsible for the series of bombings, is wanted on suspicion of violating the Explosives Control Law.
According to sources, the patient called himself “Satoshi Kirishima,” and his identifying details are said to match those of Kirishima.
The serial bombings targeted companies expanding overseas one after another from 1974 to 1975. A blast at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Aug. 30, 1974, killed eight people and injured about 380 others.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway