- General News
‘Remarkably’ Heavy Snow Expected in Fukui Pref.; Large-Scale Traffic Disruption Feared
11:49 JST, January 24, 2024
“Remarkably” heavy snowfall is expected in Fukui Prefecture on Wednesday, with 36 cm of snowfall observed in Katsuyama, 26 cm in Echizen during the six hours to 3 a.m. on the day, as well as 30 cm in Tsuruga during the six hours to 6 a.m., according to the Fukui District Meteorological Observatory.
There is a heightened risk of large-scale traffic disruptions, the Fukui observatory said in its weather advisories.
A low-pressure system is gaining strength and is expected to pass near Hokkaido. The area around Japan is expected to gradually develop a strong winter pressure pattern, according to an announcement issued before 5 a.m. on Wednesday by the Niigata District Meteorological Observatory. The strongest cold air of this winter so far, with temperatures below minus 39 C, will flow above the Hokuriku region at 5,500 meters, making the atmospheric conditions extremely unstable.
The Niigata observatory issued an alert for traffic disruptions due to the heavy snow expected late Wednesday night. It also called for caution that houses damaged by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake may collapse due to the weight of snow on them.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak