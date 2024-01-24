Home>Society>General News
Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen Lines Resume Operations Wednesday after Suspending Operations Throughout Tuesday due to Power Outage

Japan News file photo
Tohoku Shinkansen train running in Kita Ward, Tokyo, in October 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:15 JST, January 24, 2024

The Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines, which suspended their services in some sections Tuesday due to power outage caused by overhead wire trouble, resumed operation in all sections from the first train Wednesday, according to East Japan Railway.

The restoration work and the removal of damaged trains had been completed by 4:37 a.m. Wednesday.

