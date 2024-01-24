- General News
Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen Lines Resume Operations Wednesday after Suspending Operations Throughout Tuesday due to Power Outage
9:15 JST, January 24, 2024
The Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines, which suspended their services in some sections Tuesday due to power outage caused by overhead wire trouble, resumed operation in all sections from the first train Wednesday, according to East Japan Railway.
The restoration work and the removal of damaged trains had been completed by 4:37 a.m. Wednesday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak