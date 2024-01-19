Snow Forecast for Japan’s Kanto Region from Saturday to Sunday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Snow is expected in the Kanto region and surrounding prefectures from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, particularly in mountainous areas, due to a developing low pressure system passing through the south of Japan, the Meteorological Agency said. Snow is forecast in low-lying areas, too, and the agency warns of icy roads and disruptions to traffic.

According to the agency, an alarming level of snowfall is likely, mainly in mountainous areas, if temperatures fall below expectations, and rain may turn to snow in the Tokyo metropolitan area and other low-lying areas where rainfall is currently forecast.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6. a.m. Sunday, the agency expects snowfall measuring between 20 centimeters and 40 centimeters in Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures and northern Kanto’s mountainous areas, between 10 centimeters and 20 centimeters in low-lying areas of northern Kanto, and between 5 centimeters and 10 centimeters in low-lying areas in southern Kanto.

The agency urges the public to keep themselves up to date with weather forecasts and to give themselves extra time when going out.