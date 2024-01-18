- General News
Hokkaido Shinkansen Suspended Between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Shin-Aomori stations
12:48 JST, January 18, 2024
The Hokkaido Shinkansen line was suspended in both directions between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Shin-Aomori stations at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.
According to JR Hokkaido, JR Freight Railway Co.’s freight trains are undergoing vehicle inspections between Kikonai Station in Hokkaido and Okutsugaru Imabetsu Station in Aomori Prefecture that are located at opposite ends of the Seikan Tunnel beneath the Tsugaru Strait.
The timeline for the resumption of operations has yet to be decided.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan Govt Expects 1.3% Economic Growth in FY 2024
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak