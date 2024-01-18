Hokkaido Shinkansen Suspended Between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Shin-Aomori stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hokkaido Shinkansen trains

The Hokkaido Shinkansen line was suspended in both directions between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Shin-Aomori stations at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to JR Hokkaido, JR Freight Railway Co.’s freight trains are undergoing vehicle inspections between Kikonai Station in Hokkaido and Okutsugaru Imabetsu Station in Aomori Prefecture that are located at opposite ends of the Seikan Tunnel beneath the Tsugaru Strait.

The timeline for the resumption of operations has yet to be decided.