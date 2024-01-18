Home>Society>General News
  • General News

Hokkaido Shinkansen Suspended Between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Shin-Aomori stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Hokkaido Shinkansen trains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:48 JST, January 18, 2024

The Hokkaido Shinkansen line was suspended in both directions between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Shin-Aomori stations at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to JR Hokkaido, JR Freight Railway Co.’s freight trains are undergoing vehicle inspections between Kikonai Station in Hokkaido and Okutsugaru Imabetsu Station in Aomori Prefecture that are located at opposite ends of the Seikan Tunnel beneath the Tsugaru Strait.

The timeline for the resumption of operations has yet to be decided.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING