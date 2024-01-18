- General News
Jeju Air Plane Veers Off Course at Fukuoka Airport
10:43 JST, January 18, 2024
A passenger aircraft of the South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air that landed at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka veered off course while traveling along a taxiway and became temporarily stranded on Wednesday morning.
According to the Fukuoka Airport Office of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and other sources, a Boeing 737-800 departing from Busan went straight on the taxiway to the parking area, where it was supposed to turn, and entered an area for engine test runs. The aircraft was transported by a tow truck. The incident did not affect other passenger aircraft.
On Jan. 10, a Thai airliner that landed entered the wrong way and got stuck. The airport is planning to increase the number of cross marks on the taxiway surface from one to three to prevent accidental entry.
