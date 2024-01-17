American Passenger Arrested for Allegedly Biting Cabin Attendant’s Arm during Flight to Seattle

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ANA aircraft are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

An American passenger has been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly biting the arm of a cabin attendant while on board an All Nippon Airways flight to Seattle.

The 55-year-old passenger was arrested on suspicion of injuring the woman on Tuesday night after the ANA aircraft departed from Haneda Airport. The man said he had taken sleeping pills and had no memory of the incident, according to police.

The flight returned to Haneda in the early hours of Wednesday after the incident prompted the captain to make a U-turn over the Pacific. The crew handed the man over to police.