Korean Air Plane Clips Cathay Pacific Plane on Ground at Hokkaido Airport; No Injuries Reported (Update 1)

SAPPORO — A Korean Air plane clipped a Cathay Pacific plane on the ground at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chitose fire department. There were no reports of injuries.

According to the fire department, a Korean Air airplane was taxiing to leave for Incheon Airport in Seoul when its left wing struck the tail of a stationary Cathay Pacific airplane. The Korean Air plane had 289 passengers and crew members aboard, while the Cathay Pacific aircraft was empty.

There were no reports of oil leakage nor fire.

Hokkaido Airports Co., which manages the airport, reported the incident to the department at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the New Chitose Airport office of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, the Korean Air plane was following the instructions of air traffic controllers and was being pushed backward by a vehicle. It was snowing heavily around the airport at the time.