- General News
X Japan’s Yoshiki Says AI Related Rules Necessary to Protect Artists; AI Becoming Prevalent in Music World
5:01 JST, January 7, 2024
As the use of artificial intelligence spreads in music production, legislation is necessary to protect copyrights and other artist rights, said Yoshiki, the leader of the popular rock band X Japan, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.
“AI can allow anyone to sing with someone else’s voice, but no legislation has been put in place,” he said during the interview held in London on Dec. 5, 2023.
Yoshiki said the difference between songs made by humans and those made by AI has become vague, making it difficult to tell them apart.
The idea that anyone can compose music by instructing AI with a single keyword “is going too far,” Yoshiki said, adding that calling something made in such a way an original song was not appropriate.
He said that the problem is “the lack of progress on the development of copyrights, publicity rights and other legislation related to AI.”
“Technology has advanced much faster than legislation at this stage. People’s awareness is also being tested,” Yoshiki said.
Yoshiki also pointed out that the spread of AI has increased the number of people engaging in music world, leading to lower revenue for artists in the industry as a result.
“The incentive to create hit songs weakens if there’s no hope of good income from them,” Yoshiki said, adding that an environment where artists can make good music must be created.
X Japan’s Yoshiki Says Legislation Necessary to Protect Artists; AI Becoming Prevalent in Music World
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Fire Breaks Out in Restaurant-Packed District of Kitakyushu; Buildings Damaged, No Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1)
-
Strong Earthquakes Hit Ishikawa Pref. on New Year’s Day; 1.2-Meter Tsunami Observed in Ishikawa (Update3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)