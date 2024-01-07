X Japan’s Yoshiki Says AI Related Rules Necessary to Protect Artists; AI Becoming Prevalent in Music World

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshiki speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in London on Dec. 5, 2023.

As the use of artificial intelligence spreads in music production, legislation is necessary to protect copyrights and other artist rights, said Yoshiki, the leader of the popular rock band X Japan, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

“AI can allow anyone to sing with someone else’s voice, but no legislation has been put in place,” he said during the interview held in London on Dec. 5, 2023.

Yoshiki said the difference between songs made by humans and those made by AI has become vague, making it difficult to tell them apart.

The idea that anyone can compose music by instructing AI with a single keyword “is going too far,” Yoshiki said, adding that calling something made in such a way an original song was not appropriate.

He said that the problem is “the lack of progress on the development of copyrights, publicity rights and other legislation related to AI.”

“Technology has advanced much faster than legislation at this stage. People’s awareness is also being tested,” Yoshiki said.

Yoshiki also pointed out that the spread of AI has increased the number of people engaging in music world, leading to lower revenue for artists in the industry as a result.

“The incentive to create hit songs weakens if there’s no hope of good income from them,” Yoshiki said, adding that an environment where artists can make good music must be created.