- General News
Tuna Reels in ¥114 million at New Year’s Auction; Highest Price in Four Years
14:49 JST, January 5, 2024
A 238-kilogram bluefin tuna caught in the waters off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, was sold for ¥114.24 million (¥480,000 per kilogram) in the first auction of the year at Toyosu Market in Tokyo’s Koto Ward on Friday, exceeding ¥100 million for the first time in four years.
After wholesalers and other attendees observed a moment of silence for the victims of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, the auction kicked off with the ringing of bells. Fresh and frozen tuna brought from ports across Japan were auctioned off one after another amid lively shouts.
A marine brokerage firm called Yamayuki bought the most expensive tuna at the New Year’s auction for the fourth year in a row. Yukitaka Yamaguchi, 61, the president of the company, said, “With the gloomy news continuing from the first three days of the year, I hope this event will bring a little cheer to people.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Fire Breaks Out in Restaurant-Packed District of Kitakyushu; Buildings Damaged, No Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1)
-
Strong Earthquakes Hit Ishikawa Pref. on New Year’s Day; 1.2-Meter Tsunami Observed in Ishikawa (Update3)
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo