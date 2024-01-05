Work to Remove JAL Aircraft Starts at Haneda Airport(UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Japan Airlines jet is seen under removal work from Runway C at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday.

Work to remove the Japan Airlines jet that burned up after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane while landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport began Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department continued to inspect the runway and the charred Japan Airlines and JCG aircraft Thursday.

The JCG has almost removed all aircraft pieces as of early Friday morning.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry announced Friday that operations of Haneda Airport’s Runway C will resume Monday.

The Japan Transport Safety Board interviewed JAL crew on Thursday and has recovered the flight recorder, which records flight data, from the

JAL plane but the voice recorder, which records audio in the cockpit, remains unaccounted for.