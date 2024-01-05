JAL, ANA Cancel 200 Flights Friday, Mainly to and from Haneda

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JAL and ANA planes are seen at Haneda Airport.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. will cancel a total of 200 domestic flights on Friday, mainly to and from Haneda Airport, which is expected to affect about 33,000 passengers in total at the two companies.

The removal of the wreckage from Runway C at Haneda Airport, where the collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard plane occurred, has begun. However, the resumption of operations has not yet been set because the road surface needs to be inspected and repaired.