- General News
Fire in 12-story Apartment Building in Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo, 11 People Injured
7:58 JST, January 5, 2024
A fire broke out in a room of a 12-story apartment building in Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and fire department, 11 people breathed in smoke and four were taken to a hospital.
The fire broke out in an office area about 300 meters southwest of Tokyo Metro Nishi-Shinjuku Station. 30 fire engines and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and it was almost extinguished in about 3 hours.
About 50 square meters of the third and fourth floors of the building were burned.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Fire Breaks Out in Restaurant-Packed District of Kitakyushu; Buildings Damaged, No Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1)
-
Strong Earthquakes Hit Ishikawa Pref. on New Year’s Day; 1.2-Meter Tsunami Observed in Ishikawa (Update3)
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo