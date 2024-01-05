Home>Society>General News
Fire in 12-story Apartment Building in Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo, 11 People Injured

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The apartment building where the fire broke out in Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at 5:51 p.m. Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:58 JST, January 5, 2024

A fire broke out in a room of a 12-story apartment building in Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and fire department, 11 people breathed in smoke and four were taken to a hospital.

The fire broke out in an office area about 300 meters southwest of Tokyo Metro Nishi-Shinjuku Station. 30 fire engines and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and it was almost extinguished in about 3 hours.

About 50 square meters of the third and fourth floors of the building were burned.

