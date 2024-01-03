Home>Society>General News
JAL, ANA Flights to and from Haneda Canceled 100 Flights Wednesday

JAL and ANA aircrafts are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

8:08 JST, January 3, 2024

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. will cancel a total of about 100 flights to and from Haneda Airport on Wednesday, due to the crash that occurred between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday night. The crash closed runway C, one of the four runways at Haneda Airport, where the accident occurred.

