JAL, ANA Flights to and from Haneda Canceled 100 Flights Wednesday
8:08 JST, January 3, 2024
Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. will cancel a total of about 100 flights to and from Haneda Airport on Wednesday, due to the crash that occurred between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday night. The crash closed runway C, one of the four runways at Haneda Airport, where the accident occurred.
