JAL, ANA Flights to and from Haneda Canceled 100 Flights Wednesday

JAL and ANA aircrafts are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. will cancel a total of about 100 flights to and from Haneda Airport on Wednesday, due to the crash that occurred between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday night. The crash closed runway C, one of the four runways at Haneda Airport, where the accident occurred.