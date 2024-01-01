- General News
Strong Earthquakes Hit Ishikawa Pref. on New Year’s Day; Tsunami Warning Issued Along Sea of Japan Coast (Update2)
16:17 JST, January 1, 2024 (updated at 17:18 JST)
A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.4 struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture at around 4:10 p.m. Monday, registering 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale — the highest level — following an upper 5 seismic intensity scale earthquake four minutes earlier. A major tsunami warning has been issued for the region, with a possibility of tsunami five meters high.
Tsunami warnings have been issued along the Sea of Japan coast from Yamagata Prefecture to the northern part of Hyogo Prefecture, and tsunami advisories have been issued the full length of the Sea of Japan coast from Hokkaido to Tsushima Island in Nagasaki Prefecture.
A 1.2-meter tsunami has been observed at 4:21 p.m. in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo