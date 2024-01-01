Strong Earthquakes Hit Ishikawa Pref. on New Year’s Day; Tsunami Warning Issued Along Sea of Japan Coast (Update2)

The Japan News



A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.4 struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture at around 4:10 p.m. Monday, registering 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale — the highest level — following an upper 5 seismic intensity scale earthquake four minutes earlier. A major tsunami warning has been issued for the region, with a possibility of tsunami five meters high.

Tsunami warnings have been issued along the Sea of Japan coast from Yamagata Prefecture to the northern part of Hyogo Prefecture, and tsunami advisories have been issued the full length of the Sea of Japan coast from Hokkaido to Tsushima Island in Nagasaki Prefecture.

A 1.2-meter tsunami has been observed at 4:21 p.m. in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.