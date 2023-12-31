- General News
Keio Inokashira Line Resumes Operation after Partial Suspension due to Incident
16:45 JST, December 31, 2023
The Keio Inokashira Line was partially suspended due to an incident that occurred Sunday.
The train line was suspended between Fujimigaoka and Kichijoji stations due to the incident, which took place at around 4 p.m. Sunday between Kugayama and Mitakadai stations on the line.
Operation was resumed at around 5:10 p.m.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo