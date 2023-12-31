Keio Inokashira Line Resumes Operation after Partial Suspension due to Incident

Japan News file photo

Keio Inokashira Line train is seen in December.

The Keio Inokashira Line was partially suspended due to an incident that occurred Sunday.

The train line was suspended between Fujimigaoka and Kichijoji stations due to the incident, which took place at around 4 p.m. Sunday between Kugayama and Mitakadai stations on the line.

Operation was resumed at around 5:10 p.m.