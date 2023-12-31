Home>Society>General News
Keio Inokashira Line Resumes Operation after Partial Suspension due to Incident

Japan News file photo
Keio Inokashira Line train is seen in December.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:45 JST, December 31, 2023

The Keio Inokashira Line was partially suspended due to an incident that occurred Sunday.

The train line was suspended between Fujimigaoka and Kichijoji stations due to the incident, which took place at around 4 p.m. Sunday between Kugayama and Mitakadai stations on the line.

Operation was resumed at around 5:10 p.m.

