High of 14 C Expected in Tokyo, Yokohama on Saturday; Rain Expected on New Year’s Eve

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Kanto and Koshin regions will be sunny due to a high-pressure system for most of Saturday, but an inbound pressure trough will bring clouds and moist air late in the evening, according to the weather outlook released by the Japan Meteorological Agency on the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 14 C in central Tokyo, Yokohama and other cities.

The Kinki region will also be covered by high pressure and generally clear but will gradually become cloudy in the evening under the influence of moist air, with rain following later, according to the Osaka district meteorological observatory.

On Sunday, a low-pressure system is expected to move south of Japan heading east-northeast and reach the east of Japan in the afternoon. The Kanto region is expected to be cloudy with rain, with some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may fall on high ground.

The Kinki region is also expected to be cloudy, with intermittent showers due to low pressure and cold air.