Stormy Weather Expected Nationwide on New Year’s Eve

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

A developing low-pressure system is expected to pass near Japan, causing stormy weather nationwide on New Year’s Eve, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency released its weather forecast Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday from Friday to Wednesday.

“Rain and wind may increase from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day. Please check the latest weather information,” the agency said.

It will be sunny in many areas, mainly on the Pacific side on Friday and Saturday, but will rain on Sunday in many areas, it said.

On New Year’s Day, the winter pressure pattern will bring rain and snow on the Sea of Japan side, but there is a possibility of seeing the first sunrise of the year on the Pacific side.

Temperatures are expected to be above normal throughout Japan.