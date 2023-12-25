- General News
Travelers in Japan Up Budgets for New Year’s Holiday Trips
20:53 JST, December 25, 2023
People’s average budget for domestic travel during the New Year’s holiday season has risen by about 30% from last year to \45,235, according to a survey released Monday by research-firm Intage.
The average amount that people plan to spend on domestic travel increased by some \10,000 from last year due to higher prices and the downgrading of COVID-19’s severity under the Infectious Diseases Law.
The survey was conducted in late November with 5,000 people ages 15-79 nationwide.
For their holiday plans, 18.5% of respondents said they would go to their parents’ homes, up 2.5 percentage points from last year, and 8.3% said they would take a domestic trip of one night or more, up 0.7 points.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’