Tokyo’s “Sacred Ground for Cosplay” to Add Cosplay Experience to Furusato Nozei Tax Donation System Return Gift List
12:08 JST, December 25, 2023
Cosplay experiences, such as wearing the costume of a beloved character, will be on the list of return gifts for people making donations to Toshima Ward, Tokyo, through the furusato nozei tax donation system, around late January.
Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward’s center, is known as a “sacred ground for cosplay,” as it hosts a large-scale cosplay event on Halloween and a monthly cosplay event called Acosta.
The return gift’s Platinum Plan, for donations of about ¥530,000, donors will receive return gifts including a ticket to cosplay event, requested costume preparations, makeup and photography by professional staff.
