- General News
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect People’s Life; Causing Blackout at 14,000 Households in Ishikawa Pref.
20:30 JST, December 23, 2023
Heavy snow continued Saturday in the areas mainly along the Sea of Japan as strong cold air flew into the Japanese archipelago. Although snowfall has passed its peak, snowfall is expected to continue in Hokuriku and other regions on Sunday and there is also a risk of heavy snow in Hokkaido. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of the snowfall’s impacts on traffics and avalanches.
On Saturday, especially, in Ishikawa Prefecture, trees fell one after another, and Wajima in the prefecture saw the heaviest ever snowfall in December. According to the prefectural government, 197 households were left stranded, and 82 of them have no prospect of returning to normal situation.
The snowfall caused blackout at total about 14,100 households in the prefecture, including Wajima, on Saturday, and some of them were still without electricity even at night.
Some people have fallen and sustained injuries.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban