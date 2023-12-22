Home>Society>General News
JR East’s Chuo and Sobu Lines Resume Operation; Still Experiencing Delays (UPDATE 1)


The Japan News

10:35 JST, December 22, 2023 (updated at 11:20 JST)

JR East’s Chuo Line rapid and local train and Sobu Line local train services have resumed operation of both upper and lower lines after an accident at Ogikubo Station, according to JR East’s announcement. However, operation is delayed as of 11:15 a.m.

