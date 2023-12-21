Kyoto Temples Hold Dusting Event to Prep for New Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People remove dust from the tatami mats at Kyoto’s Nishi Hongwanji temple on Wednesday by hitting them with bamboo sticks in preparation for the New Year. The practice of removing the dust that has accumulated on the mats over the past year is called “susu harai” and takes place at Higashi Honganji temple as well. The traditional year-end event is believed to have started in the Muromachi period (1336-1573). After the tatami mats are beaten, the cleaners, which include members of the congregation, blow away the rising dust using uchiwa fans.