- General News
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
10:38 JST, December 21, 2023
Warning-level snowfall is expected across a wide area of Japan, mainly on the Sea of Japan side, through Saturday.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution.
The coldest air of the season is likely to bring snow to a wide area, including southern Kyushu, Shikoku, and the Sea of Japan side of Honshu. Snow is expected to accumulate in a short period of time, even in the flat areas of Kyushu where snow is usually scarce.
Traffic, including trains and buses, is likely to be affected.
