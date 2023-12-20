Indoor Theme Park Featuring ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘Tokyo Revengers’ to Open in Tokyo in March

Courtesy of Immersive Fort Tokyo

A rendering of an attraction featuring “Sherlock Holmes” that will be part of Immersive Fort Tokyo, a theme park set to open in March

Osaka-based marketing firm Katana Inc. said Monday it will open an indoor theme park called Immersive Fort Tokyo in the Odaiba district of Tokyo on March 1, 2024.

The theme park, currently under development, will feature 12 different attractions based on popular stories and animations including “Sherlock Holmes” and “Tokyo Revengers.”

Covering about 30,000 square meters, the park will occupy the second and third floors of the Venus Fort shopping center in Koto Ward, Tokyo, that closed last year. Visitors will have immersive experiences stepping into the roles of characters as they explore the facility designed to re-create popular animations and stories.

Three types of admission will be available with prices varying according to the attractions visitors choose. Tickets will cost ¥6,800-¥14,800 including tax for those age 12 and older and ¥3,000-¥6,000 for children age 4-11. Tickets will go on sale on the theme park’s official website starting in mid-January.