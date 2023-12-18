- General News
Shrine Maidens Welcome New Year with Colorful Mayudama Cocoon Balls in Atami, Japan
15:53 JST, December 18, 2023
Miko shrine maidens decorate cut tree branches with colored mayudama cocoon balls at Kinomiya Shrine in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, where silk cultivation used to thrive. Mayudama symbolize wishes for safety at home and prosperity in business. The shrine prepares about 500 branches with mayudama in six colors. They also make other decorations for worshippers coming to the shrine during the New Year holidays. “We make them while praying that the New Year will be brighter and more colorful than the last,” said a shrine maiden.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
-
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)