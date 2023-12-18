2 Injured in Helicopter Accident during Hover Practice

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A helicopter believed to have caused the accident

KYOTO — Two people were injured after a helicopter fell at a heliport on Monday during hover practice in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto, according to the local fire department and other sources.

On board the helicopter were a male instructor in his 30s and a male trainee in his 20s, who were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

According to the Kyoto City Fire Department, which received an emergency call just after noon, and the company that manages the heliport, the helicopter was practicing maneuvers when it fell from a height of 3 to 4 meters.