Kinki Sees Coldest Weather This Winter

The Japan News

Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA — Much the Kinki region saw its coldest weather this winter on Monday morning as cold air flowed over the region.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature dropped below zero in many places, hitting minus 0.7 C in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, and minus 0.1 C in Nara. Temperatures stayed above freezing in some places, but still dropped to 1.8 C in Osaka City, and 1.3 C in Kyoto and Kobe, all lows for the season.