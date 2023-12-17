Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Season’s First Snowfalls Observed in Hiroshima, Other Western Japan Cities

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People walk while it snows at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:57 JST, December 17, 2023

This season’s first snowfalls were observed Sunday in Hiroshima and many other parts of western Japan.

Snow started to fall at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday morning, four days later than in an average year and three days later than last year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, this season’s first snowfalls were also observed in the prefectural capitals of Wakayama, Fukui, Tottori, Ehime and Tokushima, as well as the city of Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

