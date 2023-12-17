Blizzards, Strong Winds, Expected in Northern and Eastern Japan; Sea of Japan Areas Expected to See Heavy Snowfall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Meteorological Agency

Very strong winds and heavy snow are expected to hit areas to the north and east of Japan from Sunday to Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency has said, with strong warnings issued for areas along the Sea of Japan.

According to the agency’s announcement on Sunday, cold air below minus 36 C will flow about 5,500 meters above sea level. The agency urged caution against traffic disruptions due to heavy blizzard and snowdrifts, as well as strong winds and high waves cased by rough seas. People are also asked to be cautious about snowfall and icy roads.

The maximum wind velocity in Hokkaido is expected to be 25 meters per second on Sunday and 20 meters per second on Monday. Waves are expected to reach heights of 8 meters in Tohoku and 6 meters in Hokkaido and Hokuriku on Sunday.

Heavy snow is also expected to fall in many areas, mainly on the Sea of Japan side, until Monday. The Hokuriku region in particular is expected to see heavy snowfall.