3 People Attacked by Bear in Urban Area of Hakusan, Ishikawa Pref.; First December Attacks on Record
20:52 JST, December 16, 2023
Two men and a woman were injured in a series of bear attacks in the urban area of Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday. All are believed to be in a stable condition. This is the first time that a bear has attacked a person in December in the prefecture since statistics began to be compiled in 2005.
According to the city government and fire department, a woman in her 70s who was sorting vegetables suffered serious injuries to her face and left arm, and a man in his 70s was attacked and sustained injuries to his face and right arm at around 1:00 pm. A woman in her 60s was attacked in another part of the city at around 2:00 p.m., with minor injuries to her face and right shoulder.
A bear was later found in a house in the city and captured. The bear was about 1.30 meters long and is believed to be an adult.
